Growing up in Longview, Brian Dodson said he always wanted a skatepark to practice at and have fun.
On Saturday, that dream became a reality as Longview’s first skatepark — named after Dodson —opened to the public after months of work.
“Growing up in this town, this was something I always wanted,” Dodson said Saturday. “This is seriously a dream come true, not just for me but for so many guys my age, so many kids, so many younger people outside of Longview. It feels like a dream to see so many people here already, so many people from out of Texas and from within Texas — Dallas, Houston — wanting to come to Longview to skate here. It’s awesome.”
Within the first hour of opening Saturday morning, about 50 to 60 people had arrived to use the complex.
Dodson Action Sports Complex is on former tennis courts at Ingram Park. The skatepark can be used by skateboards, scooters, inline skates and BMX freestyle bikes.
The park was made possible as a result of a partnership between the city of Longview and the community. The community raised $40,000 for the facility, and the city provided $40,000 in matching funds. Dodson led the volunteer and fundraising effort.
Brad Roberson of Gilmer has been skating for 22 years, mostly on streets, though he said he has visited the skatepark in Tyler. With four children, Roberson said he appreciates that Longview’s skatepark is in a safe area.
“This is lit, and it’s in a safe place. It’s all fenced off, and it’s at a public park. It’s a safe place for kids to come,” Roberson said. “I’ve got four kids myself, and it’s really important to be able to come out and not have to look over your shoulder everywhere you’re going.”
Noah Coronado of Longview brought his 5-year-old son, Luca, to the skatepark for opening day. Coronado has been skating for 30 years, and his son has been skating for about two months, he said.
“I’ve mostly just been skating around the streets really. There hasn’t really been anywhere to skate,” he said. “This is amazing. The layout’s great, and the craftsmanship that was put into it is just astronomical.”
Morgan Wade, a professional BMX rider, was lead builder at the complex. On Saturday, he said he was “stoked” to see so many people using the space.
“It’s great to see this many people out here enjoying it,” Wade said.
The skatepark will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. City rules state the park should not be used when it is wet or raining; loitering is prohibited; and motorized vehicles are not allowed at the park.
Anyone who chooses to skate does so at his or her own risk, as the city is not assuming responsibility for injuries at the park.
Dodson Action Sports Complex is at 1400 N. 10th St.