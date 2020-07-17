Longview’s tax rate would stay the same, as would monthly water, sewer and garbage service fees, in a proposed 2020-21 budget developed under the economic pressures of the pandemic.
The city plans to help fund the proposed budget by drawing from its fund balance — money set aside for a rainy day — and by using federal funding to help with financial pressures from COVID-19, a hiring freeze and delays of some projects and purchases.
City Manager Keith Bonds presented the proposed spending plan Thursday to the City Council in a meeting that was conducted through teleconferencing, as most of the meetings have been since COVID-19 concerns began in March.
Information he presented to the council shows that the property tax rate would remain steady at 55.89 cents per $100 valuation, although there would be shifts in the portions of that rate dedicated to maintenance and operations and debt service. The maintenance and operation side of the rate, which provides funding for the police, fire and parks departments, among other city operations, would increase from 38.42 cents to 39.16 cents per $100 valuation, while the portion of the budget dedicated to paying off debt would decrease from 17.47 cents to 16.73 cents per $100 valuation. That move is made possible by the city refinancing portions of its voter-approved debt, earlier this year and in another vote at Thursday’s council meeting.
The proposed total general fund budget is $72.2 million compared with an estimated ending budget of $71.1 million this year — down from the $74.8 million that had been budgeted. The total proposed 2020-21 budget, including water, sewer, sanitation and other funds, is almost $160.7 million compared with an expected year end total of $168.4 million this budget year.
“Our economy has been very negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bonds told the council.
The city a multi-year impact, he said, beginning with an estimated $2.4 million loss in sales tax revenue this year.
“We assume we’ll have some other revenue losses in fees and fines as well,” he said, with budget information he presented showing the city expects that to total almost $1.3 million.
“We plan on using some available fund balance during this recovery, during this multi-year recovery,” Bonds said.
The city budget estimates property tax values will increase 1 percent, but final values aren’t expected from the appraisal district until July 25. Bonds noted that 2021-22 valuations are expected to decrease because of the effects of the pandemic.
The council previously set a policy for the city to keep a fund balance of at least 10% of its general fund budget. Budget information Bonds presented shows the city expects to end this budget year with a fund balance of almost $12.7 million, or 17.82% of the budget, although that takes into account $898,000 the city has already received in funding from federal coronavirus relief. The city expects to receive the remainder of the total $4.5 million provided through that federal program in the next budget year and is using that money to pay salaries for first responders.
The city expects to use $775,939 of its fund balance, leaving the city with a 16.48% fund balance, or almost $11.9 million.
“We have assumed we are going to reduce expenses across the board and use some available fund balances during this recovery period,” Bonds said.
Labor and benefits account for 72.6% of expenses in the general fund, Bonds said. It’s hard to “move the needle much” in cutting general fund expenses without cutting personnel, he said.
That’s why he said the city would continue its hiring freeze for everything but police officers, firefighters and public safety communications personnel. That hiring freeze has captured 25 positions, with four of those cut permanently from the budget, for a savings of about $1.15 million. No employee pay changes are proposed in the budget, except that public safety employees would receive their typical step increases.
The city’s current budget had included about $2 million in capital expenditures, but several of those projects were delayed and aren’t in the proposed budget either, including a $300,000 Guthrie Creek trail parking project, a playground replacement project totaling $300,00, and the purchase of fire and sanitation equipment — although that might be completed through loan options.
Street paving had been proposed at $2.8 million, but that request was cut to $1.4 million in the proposed budget, which puts maintenance a year behind schedule, information form the city says.
Increased expenses in the proposed budget include health care costs that are up 8% and a $296,296 increase in information services costs — partly because of a federal change in how cable franchises are administered means the city must pay for a fiber network previously provided to the city free of charge.
The city’s contract with the Gregg County Jail to house inmates also is increasing $200,000 to $550,000, with additional increases expected in the coming years until the city is paying $750,000 in 2024-25, city officials said.
Initial budget proposals had called for rate increase in water, sewer and sanitation services.
“We feel like we need one, accounting-wise, but just don’t feel like it’s the right time to do it,” Bonds said.
City Council members praised the budget proposal in difficult circumstances.
“I appreciate the hiring freeze. I know that’s a difficult thing, but it’s something we have to do at this point in time in order to make this work,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “I applaud you all. We have a long way to go on this budget. Up to this point I can say I’m pleased.”
The council will consider the budget and tax rates again in planned meetings Aug. 6 and 13, with a vote expected Aug. 13 and a vote on the proposed tax rate Aug. 20.