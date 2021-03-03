A day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide mask mandate would end next week, Longview’s two hospitals said they will continue to require employees, patients and visitors to wear face coverings.
Longview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday said in a statement that it would continue to require all patients, visitors and staff to require a mask inside its facilities. The requirement, which the statement said is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, also applies to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“While state guidelines are changing, we are committed to continuing safe care,” the statement said.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System also issued a statement on its Facebook page that said people will still be required to wear masks at its facilities.
“We are aware of the new order announced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would lift the statewide masking mandate for many establishments on March 10,” the statement said. “However, that will not apply to our CHRISTUS facilities. We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible.
The statement said the system will “respond accordingly” as more of the state’s residents are vaccinated.
Abbott, a Republican, speaking from a restaurant in Lubbock, said he was not only ending the mask requirement put in place to keep Texans from spreading COVID-19 but also allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity. The new rules take effect Wednesday.
“Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” Abbott said Tuesday. “It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”
Federal health officials this week warned states to not let their guard down, warning that the pandemic is far from over.