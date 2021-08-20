Longview's Convention and Visitors Bureau and Main Street program will move from City Hall on Cotton Street to a vacant space downtown on Tyler Street.
Longview City Council members gave their unanimous approval to the move Thursday, which comes with a $3,000 monthly rental price tag, even as some expressed reservations about the proposal.
"I think we're saying we can accept this for now, but we're not going to accept this for long-term," said Mayor Andy Mack.
The three-year-lease agreement for 109 W. Tyler St. includes the cost of utilities and allows the city to terminate the lease early without penalty, said Shawn Hara, city spokesman. The office is in the same block as Deb's Downtown Diner, Oil Horse Brewing Co. and Ollie's Skate Shop.
"Staff recommends that we relocate in order to have a more visitor-friendly presence within the walkable downtown Longview area," information on the proposal said.
The space would include a visitor information center, retail gift shop and offices for the four full-time employees who work for Visit Longview — the convention and visitors bureau and the Main Street program. Funding for the office would come from the city's hotel occupancy tax revenues, which provide money for a variety of tourism and arts and culture activities.
"As we all know, the city has invested a lot of money in our downtown over the last several years," Hara said, and downtown has seen a "huge improvement" with more businesses, restaurants and museums — "all kinds of activity happening downtown."
The city has been looking for opportunities to move Visit Longview and the Main Street program to the "downtown walking core." He said the gift shop would feature souvenirs and "unique local items." He said the city of Tyler recently took a similar step in its downtown.
"We've been looking around for quite some time for the right space," he said. Considerations included visibility and visitor accessibility, proximity to the "walkable core" downtown and the "highest and best for" for the location.
"I didn't want to take a building that may have a higher or better use in the private sector," Hara said, such as for a restaurant or retail business.
The better option, he said, would be for the city to own a building instead of leasing one, but there was no such facility available.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said he had suggested working with the Longview Economic Development Corp. to plan for the visitors center office to be in the new headquarters LEDCO is planning to build for itself. The new LEDCO office will be at the site of the old Longview High School building at Second and Whaley streets, several blocks away from downtown's core.
Hara said he has spoken to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about being able to use office space in a parking garage the county is considering building downtown, but that's sometime away from happening.
Also, he said the Tyler Street location is close to move-in ready.
Mack said he believes it's important to support downtown. However, he said the point of the city's most recent bond referendum, which included money for a new police station, was to eliminate the need to rent office space or city staff.
"I understand that this is a short-term necessity," he said. "I can swallow it, but I'm not real thrilled about it."
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said the increased visibility for that particular spot would be "really excellent."
"I think it is very important that we emphasize and continue to emphasize downtown and just general Longview support," she said, by providing information about "the great things you can do in Longview."
"That's the perfect spot for it," Ishihara said.