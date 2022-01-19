A unique cosmic opportunity will be available Saturday at Longview World of Wonders.
The hands-on children's museum has set a free event 5 to 7 p.m. where attendees can view footage of the James Webb Space Telescope launch.
The NASA telescope was launched Christmas Eve.
Beth Swindell, LongviewWOW director of marketing, said re-airing the launch will allow people who missed it to see it for the first time.
LongviewWOW is a NASA launch partner and was chosen as a host site to participate in airing exclusive images and content from the telescope, Swindell said.
She added that NASA doesn't yet have any data from the telescope as it takes months for images to transmit.
A telescope borrowed from LeTourneau University will be set up on the back dock of the LongviewWOW building to allow attendees to look for the James Webb telescope in orbit.
While some people may be more familiar with the Hubble Space Telescope that launched in 1990, it's considered outdated as technology has advanced, Swindell said.
"(The James Webb Space Telescope) can see 10 times further than Hubble," she said.
Swindell said exposing children to the first layer of space is important to garner interest in the sciences and similar fields at a young age.
The next step is real-life application, such as looking at what the data gathered from the James Webb Space Telescope means for everyday life and how it can affect humanity long-term, she added.
The third step is introducing children to practical instruments and demonstrating what working in the sciences entails, which is where the borrowed LeTourneau telescope comes in.
It and other tools will be available Saturday for children to interact with.
Experts from a Kilgore company who worked on the design and construction of the James Webb Space Telescope also are scheduled to attend Saturday's event.
An inflatable planetarium will be on site to allow guests to "take a journey through space," Swindell said, and a "space trail" with several stations of hands-on activities also will be available.
Swindell said the LongviewWOW gift shop will have unique NASA-related gear only available for purchase at Saturday's event.
"What better way to spend a Saturday evening out?" she said. "I really would love for a kid to look back when they're my age and say, 'Hey, I remember I was there when Webb launched. I was there, I saw it.' "
LongviewWOW is at 112 E Tyler St.