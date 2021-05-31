As many area residents took advantage of temperate weather and a three-day weekend to enjoy outdoor activities like backyard cookouts and trips to the lake, about 100 veterans — active military and their families and friends — gathered Monday at the Veterans Memorial at the Rusk County Courthouse to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
VFW Post 8535 commander Paul Johnson, Jr. said he was pleased with the weather and the turnout for the ceremony that included a 21-gun salute from members of the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard as well as a performance of taps by recent Henderson High School graduates Aaron Hill and Tucker Dorsey.
“It means a lot,” Johnson said.
“If you look at this wall,” he said, motioning toward the black granite walls of the county’s Veterans Monument that was built to honor the veterans — past and present — from Rusk County who served. “We have a lot of veterans who died in combat, and that’s what Memorial Day is all about — to celebrate their lives but also pray for their loss.”
Johnson says Post 8535 has been closed because its building was recently sold, and they are looking for a new location. So, he said it was an important event for the post to take part in.
“It’s a big deal for us,” he said as patriotic march tunes played in the background. “Besides Veterans Day, this is number one for us because it’s celebrating those who served.”
Other ceremonies were planned in the region to honor Memorial Day, including an event Monday morning at Harris Street Veterans Park in Kilgore with speaker Marine Gunnery Sgt. Bradley Clark and a gathering at Veterans Memorial in Carthage.