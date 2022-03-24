Voices from the past were front and center Thursday during the first Women in Longview Day in two years at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center.
The event has been a staple in the city since 1984 but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.
The highlight of Thursday's event, with a theme of “Celebrating Women: Past, Present, Future," was eight volunteers who portrayed significant women in Longview's history.
Organizer Mary Murdoch opened the seminar and portrayed Lois Jackson, who was the city's first female councilwoman and later became Longview's first female mayor in 1971.
"I was pleased to pave the way for women to enter the political field in East Texas," Murdoch said as Jackson. "My confidence has always rested in women of the past, women of the present and women of the future."
Murdoch asked, 'What can one woman do?", which was the common denominator for the historical women represented at the seminar.
Sandra Skoog portrayed Dolly Northcutt, who was raised in a Victorian-style house that still stands on South Fredonia Street. As Skoog detailed, Northcutt had a passion for recording and preserving local history. Along with friends, she founded Gregg County's first historical museum in Longview.
Dana Huber portrayed Evelyn "Mom" LeTourneau, who was originally from Stockton, California, and married R.G. LeTourneau when she was 16. The couple would go on to establish LeTourneau College, later LeTourneau University, in 1946.
Shalonda Adams portrayed Dr. Effie Kay Adams, who was born in Rusk County and later taught in Longview ISD before becoming a district administrator. She also organized the East Texas Research Council and was named a Fulbright Scholar. Adams went on to teach at The University of Texas at Tyler.
The other historical figures honored at Thursday's event and the women who portrayed them were:
Regina Wayne portrayed Ollie Roquemore Jenkins, who was born in Timpson and established a Longview library for minority children in the 1940s;
LaDelle Key portrayed Agnes Scruggs, who organized the city's first July Fourth parade;
Mary Lynn Dawes portrayed Hazel Hickey, who had a long career at Texas Bank & Trust and was a force behind support and progress of many cultural and nonprofit groups; and
Janis Canion portrayed Dr. Peggy Coghlan, who grew up in Kilgore and became an administrator at Kilgore College. Coghlan helped lead the effort to build the Longview Public Library and Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Frances Ramsey of Longview said it was her first time attending a Women in Longview Day event. She grew up in Timpson and said she didn't know that's where Jenkins was from, as well.
"Women have a place in society, and it's good to recognize what women have done ... especially right now," she said. "I think it's just important to recognize women."
Canion, a former Longview ISD teacher and administrator, said she's been participating in Women in Longview Day for 30 years.
"When it started, it was just an event to celebrate women, just to dress up a little and have a good time and have a good meal and network and just be with friends," she said.
Canion said the purpose of the day has evolved to encourage attendees to be active and get involved in the community.
"But mostly it’s just, 'Look at what women have done — look at what we can still do," she said. "That’s really what it’s about."
A luncheon was held later Thursday in which scholarships were presented to students as part of a Women in Longview Day tradition.
Longview High School seniors Abigail Fletcher and MaKayliana Gardner were awarded the Women in Longview Scholarship; Sabine High School senior Rosa Gaona was awarded the Grace Shore Memorial Scholarship; Longview High senior Rylee Hunter received the Sharon A. Richardson Scholarship; Longview High senior Mya Vance was awarded the Texas Bank and Trust Hazel Hickey Woman of Excellence Scholarship; Sabine High senior Makinlee Hawkins was the recipient of the Gayle Bush Memorial Scholarship; and Sabine High senior Aubree McCann was presented the Ian and Mary Murdoch Scholarship in memory of Letty Murdock Jordan.