Misty Glenn lives on North Fuller Road in Gregg County with her 16-year-old daughter.
Although Glenn said her neighbor has broadband access, "this is the only corner in Longview that doesn't have internet."
Despite checking with multiple providers, she has been told consistently that service isn't available at her home.
"We've called a couple times ... when (AT&T) put our cable in, they said we couldn't even get (internet) here. I'm not sure for what reason ... so we never got it," Glenn said.
Her dilemma is common among residents in more rural parts of Gregg County and across the state.
But a recent move by county commissioners is part of a broader push to expand high-speed internet access to residents with limited or no options.
Commissioners OK'd allowing broadband provider Sparklight to install aerial and underground fiber-optic cables at several locations in Pcts. 1 and 3. The request primarily involved locations in Pct. 1, including streets off Sam Page, Airline and Tryon roads and in the Hunters Creek subdivision.
Sparklight, which is based in Phoenix, began building its all fiber-optic network in 2020 in Longview.
In addition, the East Texas Council of Governments has been working on a plan to improve regional broadband access in Gregg and surrounding counties, and Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has been on a statewide tour "to get Texans’ insights about internet access and collect input to develop the state’s first broadband plan," according to tinyurl.com/broadbandtour .
Residents also are invited to take an online survey related to that plan.
Glenn's daughter, Linda Scallion, is a junior at Longview High School, and at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she often had to take her school laptop home to get work done.
Glenn said the teenager had to take turns using her mobile hotspot as well as her mother's in order to complete her schoolwork. That solution was still unreliable, however, as Linda would have to switch between hotspots when one would inevitably run out of data.
"The only thing I'm concerned of is if we have another (pandemic) shutdown, then she doesn't have a way to do her schoolwork," her mother said.
It's a similar story for Kevin Andrews, who lives on Owens Road in White Oak with his mother and girlfriend. They've never had internet at their home, he said.
Everyone in the residence relies on mobile hotspots or data plans to get work done, which is often an inconvenience for his girlfriend, Andrews said.
"She uses her phone every night for work .. so if it's buffering the whole time, it's kind of difficult to get that done," he said.
Meanwhile, Tiffani Sterrett has reason to hope.
Sterrett lives on Maxey Road in Gregg County, which is one of the areas in the county that Sparklight has targeted for fiber-optic cable.
Longview-Kilgore Cable is one of her only options for internet service, and she said it only works on occasion.
"I've tried calling other places like HughesNet and Suddenlink, and they don't service out here," Sterrett said.
Sterret works from home and said she has been dealing with internet issues the past several months.
"I have to connect my computer to my phone, and my phone's not connected to the wifi, so that definitely has a negative impact on that," she said. "Sometimes it works, but most of the time it doesn't. ... It would be nice to have other options."