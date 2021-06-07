A lottery ticket worth about $5 million was recently sold in Longview, and the prize has not yet been claimed.
The Lotto Texas ticket bought at EZ Bee49, 514 S. Eastman Road, matched all six numbers for a drawing that took place Saturday, according to a release from the Texas Lottery Commission. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, which means the winner will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.
“With a jackpot winner in each of the last two draws, Lotto Texas has been on quite a run,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner.”
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
In September, a Longview resident claimed a top $5 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The resident, who the Texas Lottery said in a statement opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Lil Tommy’s Gas & Go at U.S. 259 and George Richey Road north of Longview.
The winnings came on the $50 scratch-off ticket, Premier Play game.
The game has has three top prizes of $5 million and $200 million in total winnings. The Longview player got the last of the three $5 million prizes.
The store is owned by brothers Tony and Tom Holyfield.