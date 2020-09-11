GILMER — As Hurricane Laura hammered the Gulf Coast, residents and staff of several southwest Louisiana facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities headed for higher ground and found shelter on one of the tallest hills in East Texas.
“We left two days before the storm,” said Program Supervisor Mark Bowman with Evergreen Life Services. “Our first evacuation site was unavailable. The second evacuation site lost electricity, and the third evacuation site was unavailable.”
While staying at a hotel with no power in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Bowman along with about 80 clients and 20 staff members wondered where their next steps would lead them. That’s when they got word that Camp Gilmont, near the top of Barnwell Mountain just outside Gilmer, was ready and waiting for their arrival.
“We have to thank Camp Gilmont for everything they’ve done,” Bowman said. “We have medical folks — people that are on feeding tubes and things — so it’s really important that they have electricity. It was a real blessing that we were able to come here.”
The clients at the facilities operated by Evergreen Life Services range in age from 24 to 85.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Gilmont Associate Director Marie Nelson said many normal events were postponed or canceled.
“We had some space in our calendar,” Nelson said. After hearing that Laura was approaching the Louisiana coast, she reached out to Evergreen through its social media page to say Camp Gilmont was available if needed.
“Both Evergreen and Gilmont are Presbyterian-rooted organizations,” added Nelson, “and we’ve had a relationship with them since before (Hurricane) Katrina when one of their homes evacuated to us at that time.”
Bowman is unsure how long it will take to place all of his clients.
“We have damage at most of our homes,” he said. “The clients that don’t have damage to their homes will be sent back as soon as water and electrical services are restored. We’ll have to find another solution for the others.”
Nelson said Gilmont has set up a wish list on its website at www.gilmont.org for donors to help with items that have not traditionally been needed by the camp.
Besides the year-round staff, Nelson said the camp has brought in additional certified support and volunteers to help with the new guests who have enjoyed archery, cane ole fishing, canoeing, hiking, crafts and even spa night manicures.
“They’re the only ones here,” Nelson said, “so they have full use of our facilities.”
“Luckily, (the camp) didn’t have anything going on because of COVID,” Bowman said. “The places we were at before didn’t have activities, so it’s been a huge difference that they’re able to get out and do things.
“Gilmont is celebrating our 80th birthday this year, and while we have been embracing this time of lower activity and not having as much going on the last few months, we feel very blessed to be able to meet their needs and to also have the camp engaged in active ministry during this time,” Nelson said.