A Louisiana woman was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash near Hallsville, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
At 1:03 a.m. Friday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 80 about 0.5 miles west of Hallsville in Harrison County.
A preliminary report indicates that a car driven by Valerie Helena Graves, 20, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was traveling, for an unknown reason, east on the wrong side of the road and struck a truck that was traveling in the westbound lane.
Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was identified as Brice Leighton Cooper, 18, of Longview. Cooper was transported to a Longview hospital in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.