A Pine Tree High School sports team is not preparing for the season in a gym or on a field, but in a classroom full of computers.
The esports team — a group of 24 high school boys — compete in weekly video game competitions.
Sponsor Todd Yoder said the team started its fall season in October. Its spring season will begin in February.
Esports, short for “electronic sports,” are a form of organized, competitive video game tournaments. Esports events often involve individual players or teams of players who compete in a specific multiplayer game.
Players and teams train for competition by playing games and developing strategies to give them an edge against other players.
“It’s all competitive gaming,” Yoder said. “We take kids who have been gaming and enroll them into a league or competitive tournament. In the fall, we competed with a program called PlayVS, and they match us up against other Texas high schools.”
Members of the club — which is open to all students but so far has remained solely male — have a choice to play the games League of Legends or Rocket League, Yoder said. The program is adding the games Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. and might add Smite.
He said the students are held to the same eligibility requirements as other school teams and clubs, meaning it has a “no-pass, no-play” policy. Students have to be passing their classes to compete.
“My biggest challenge so far has been hounding the kids about their grades,” Yoder said. “We’ve had quite a few so far that have had some struggles.”
Another sponsor of the club, Clayton Skinner, said the team brings in students who normally would not participate in anything at school outside the classroom.
Sophomore LaDedrick Brannon, 15, said he started gaming when he was 6 years old.
“I just wanted to play but competitively and have a group to chill out with and talk,” he said. “I get to see my friends and talk to them in person.”
LaDedrick said he is on the Rocket League team, and they were undefeated in fall competitions. The game is like soccer, but with cars.
He spends about eight hours a week gaming, he said. The team meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One day is for practice and one for competition.
“We don’t really prepare (for competition),” he said. “We just go at it, because we’ve been playing together a lot. We know each other, so we just work on communication. We know what to do.”
Senior Jesse Barron, 17, said his League of Legends team has a different approach to contests.
“We all try to practice a lot,” he said. “I get my team of five and my alternate and have them practice mechanics of the game, and I practice my mechanics and with each team practice, we keep improving.”
Jesse said his reason for joining the team was simple: He likes to play games.
“I’m a gamer. I like to play games, and I just happen to enjoy League of Legends. It’s an interesting game,” he said. “I enjoy competing. It really doesn’t matter; I just like to play the game. I try to compete as much as I can.”