A romantic Valentine's Day usually includes dinner and drinks, but this year, a local haunted house is adding frights to the menu.
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors in Longview, which operates each Halloween season, is starting what it hopes to be a new Valentine's Day tradition with its Unmask the Love event.
Jacob Wilkes, co-owner and marketing and advertising director, said he wants to bring something unique to the city for Valentine's Day..
"It's giving the public, Longview, something else to do that's different," he said.
Wilkes said larger cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area tend to have haunted houses open for special events such as Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day. He believes Longview is established enough to offer seasonal scare specials, as well.
"The more events we can throw and the more people that kind of hear about it, that’s good for us and that’s good for the community," Wilkes said.
The special event is one day only, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
It will include four attractions: Doc's House, which is the main haunted house; the Mine of Mystery, a maze constructed of pallets; the Fright Show Museum, a photo opportunity with well-known movie characters; and the Bone Yard Theatre, which normally screens movies but will offer a magic show performed by co-owner Eugene Wilkes.
This will be the last time Doc Wilkes House of Horrors offers the pallet maze as it's being retired this year. However, work on a new attraction has started and will be unveiled by October, Wilkes said.
General admission is $20 and allows access to all four attractions. VIP admission is $25, which includes all four attractions and serves as a fast pass to the front of the line, Wilkes said.
He added the event isn't just for couples and encourages groups of friends to come together.
This past month, the haunted house was open for Friday the 13th and saw a decent turnout, Wilkes said. It also tentatively plans to open for spring break this year with a Ghouls Gone Wild event.
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022 at its original location at 1228 Market St.
Wilkes also has plans to start up a production company that will make props, masks, costumes and more for haunted houses, he said.