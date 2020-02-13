James Hockenberry said he “stumbled” into education. Now, it is his life.
“I love all things school,” the new Longview ISD assistant superintendent of human resources and community relations said. “I love the classroom. I love the extracurricular activities. I love the cafeteria. I love watching buses in the morning and watching buses in the afternoon.”
Hockenberry was hired by the district on Dec. 2 after Jody Clements retired. Hockenberry’s first day was Jan. 5.
A Humble High School graduate of 1986, Hockenberry grew up in the Houston area. He studied biology at Stephen F. Austin State University, where he later got a master’s degree and doctorate in education.
He met his wife, Mary, in 1995, and they married in 1997. She is a third-generation teacher. They have two children. Their daughter, Haley, is 20 and attending the University of Southern California after spending two years as a Kilgore College Rangerette. Their son, Grant, is 16 and a high school junior.
Before coming to Longview, Hockenberry was a superintendent at Center ISD for 12 years. Before Center, he said he was the superintendent at Chireno ISD for two years.
“I kind of stumbled into education. Somebody convinced me to use my background and some of my experiences to relate to kids,” he said. “I started off as a high school science teacher. I quickly moved into school administration. I’ve been a principal at all levels and a superintendent for the last 14 years at two different districts.”
Hockenberry said his core values are to help children and listen to staff to meet their needs. When he leaves every morning, he said he reminds himself to not forget the children of the district or the teachers.
“Because that’s where it happens,” he said. “All the work that we do — at the end of the day, the kids show up to school and the teachers teach. It’s still that simple.”
In his first month on the job, Hockenberry said he has spent time visiting with people in the district and listening to their needs. As he becomes more familiar with Longview, he said he will get more involved in the community.
He hopes to be involved with the Longview Chamber of Commerce, as he has been in the past, and plans to attend as many Lobo extracurricular events as possible. He especially is looking forward to football season.
In his spare time, Hockenberry said he can be found on a golf course or any other outdoor activity, which makes East Texas an ideal home for him.
As his time at Longview ISD continues, Hockenberry said he will keep an open mind and will be accessible.
“That doesn’t mean that I’m always available, but I will always make time for people,” he said. “I will always listen. I will always do everything in my power to meet their needs. Call me any time. If anybody needs my personal cellphone number, I’d be happy to give it.”
He also said he is emotionally invested in the district and will be “extremely transparent.” Part of the reason he was attracted to Longview is the “culture of high expectations,” he said.
“Every child matters, and that’s not lip service,” Hockenberry said. “I can assure you of that, and I will do everything in my power to make sure every single child gets the best education possible, and that every teacher gets heard, and that I do everything I can to make this what I consider a destination district, because for me, this was a destination district.”