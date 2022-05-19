A Longview man was arrested Thursday after police say he led officers on a ‘short’ chase that damaged two police vehicles after a welfare check on H.G. Mosley Parkway.
Kelvin Earl Smith, 37, was booked into Gregg County Jail on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substances, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Longview police. According to online jail records, bond had not been set on the charges Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the check welfare call for service at about 6 a.m. in the 800 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway, north of Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle that had been stopped at a traffic signal for several minutes, and the driver appeared to be passed out, police said.
“The operator of the vehicle led officers on a short pursuit where two police vehicles were damaged along with damage to the suspect’s vehicle,” police said.
No one was injured during the incident, according to police.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Longview Police Department’s traffic division at (903) 237-1188.