A new, minimally invasive procedure being offered at Longview Regional Medical Center allows women to be treated for uterine fibroids while still being able to have children in their future.
Longview Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in Longview and the only one in the East Texas region, between Shreveport and Dallas, to offer the Acessa procedure. The new procedure is being offered by Dr. Carlos Quezada, an obstetrics and gynecology provider with the hospital.
“This is a procedure that’s been available in the U.S. since 2014. It’s a minimally invasive surgery that is an alternative treatment for fibroids,” he said. “It has a very high success rate.”
Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that grow in or on the uterus. They typically impact 6.5 million women every year, according to information from Hologic, the company which offers the Acessa procedure.
Symptoms of fibroids vary, but can include stomach and pelvic pain, leg and back pain, anemia, stomach swelling and bloating, digestive issues, frequent urination and extreme menstrual cycles that may last longer than seven days.
Fibroids are typically treated by a hysterectomy, during which the uterus is removed and women who may want to have biological children are left unable to do so.
The Acessa procedure involves a laparoscopic ultrasound probe and radiofrequency ablation to destroy fibroid tissue by applying controlled heat energy through a small needle. The destroyed fibroid tissue changes consistency and shrinks over time.
“The benefits of this surgery are that it offers a less invasive approach to treating fibroids and it preserves the uterus,” Quezada said. Preserving the uterus means that those women who choose to do so can still become pregnant.
The procedure also comes with a shorter recovery time. The Acessa procedures allows women to leave the hospital the same day as the surgery and typically takes about five days total for women to get back on their feet. Hysterectomies typically have a recovery time of up to 42 days and include a hospital stay.
“This offers women a quicker return to their lives,” Quezada said.
When the Acessa procedure first became available in the U.S., Quezada was one of the first doctors in the country to adopt the technology and now serves as one of the national trainers for the procedure, helping bring it to new markets. The nearest cities to Longview to offer the procedure are in Houston and in Dallas.
“We want to bring awareness to East Texas about fibroids and other pathologies for earlier interventions that this procedure can offer,” Quezada said. “This procedure is for both young women and older women. For younger women, it offers the chance to preserve their fertility so they may have children if they choose to do so. For older women, it still preserves the uterus and it has a shorter recovery time.”
Quezada already is performing the procedure at Longview Regional Medical Center and said other doctors can refer patients with fibroids to him for treatment.
“My ultimate goal with this technology is to offer it earlier in the process to educate other doctors to look for fibroids earlier, not wait until they become a problem. It’s much easier to take care of the fibroid with this technology than to do a much bigger, more damaging surgery later on,” he said.
To learn more about the procedure and other services of Longview Regional Medical Center, visit www.longviewregional.com.