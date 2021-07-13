With a critical shortage of blood supply across Texas, Longview businesses are coming together to partner with Carter BloodCare for blood drives in the hopes of helping to boost the supply.
“We want to inspire East Texas to donate blood because of the critical shortage across our state,” said Dr. Justin Hardin, a pathologist at Longview Regional Medical Center. “Every two seconds someone needs blood, and donating one pint of blood can save someone’s life.”
Longview Regional Medical Center invited the Carter BloodCare bus to come to its hospital Monday for a mobile blood drive. Carter BloodCare is partnering with other local businesses for mobile blood drives later this month. The next blood drive is planned Thursday at two Texas Bank & Trust locations.
As a pathologist at Longview Regional, Hardin is aware of how critical blood is to the hospital and its patients. The donations play a vital role in saving the lives of some patients and is used to meet blood transfusion needs.
“I am proud to be able to make a difference not only as a pathologist, but as a member of the community — knowing that I can help save a life,” he said.
According to information from Carter BloodCare, summer is a traditionally slow season for blood donations but that is coupled this year by the fact that the blood supply is at a 30-year low. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed donations, then the winter freeze resulted in at least a week of collections being halted.
“For this reason, Texans are urged to make an appointment or walk in to donate blood,” Carter BloodCare said in a news release. “It is a collective effort that will enable Carter BloodCare to meet the challenge of ending the 16-month-long blood shortage. As Americans, and better yet, as Texans, it can be done.”
On Thursday, Carter BloodCare will be at Texas Bank & Trust for another mobile drive. The first drive will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 300 E. Whaley St. The second drive will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 1800 W. Loop 281. Both drives will be in the parking lots on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Rebecca Lynn at (903) 237-5593.
Following that, Longview Mall is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 at 3500 McCann Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Monica Hale at (903) 753-4453.
According to Carter BloodCare, appointments are encouraged for the mobile blood drives. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or inside donation centers. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when their temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.