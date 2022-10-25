Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he wants to use the state's $27 billion budget surplus to increase the homestead exemption by $15,000, boost infrastructure and mental health care and more.
Patrick, who faces Democrat Mike Collier in the November general election, stopped Tuesday in Longview as part of his bus campaign tour across the state. Collier came to Longview in September during a campaign stop.
Patrick said the goal of the bus tour is "to recognize, galvanize, and mobilize rural Texans to keep the Lone Star State red."
Patrick took a tour Tuesday at the RHE Hatco Inc. factory and learned about the company's history. RHE Hatco manufactures and distributes hats for numerous brands such as Charlie 1 Horse, Dobbs, Resistol, Stetson and Wrangler.
Before the tour, Patrick said his concerns for the upcoming legislative session that starts in January focus on energy — and keeping the right kinds of it in the state.
"We need to add more natural gas plants so that we have enough dispatchable, reliable power that we don't have to depend on if the wind is blowing or if the sun's out," Patrick said. "Renewables are fine. They help clean the air; they help keep the prices low for energy in Texas. That’s why a lot of businesses move here, but you have to have at least all the power you need that does not depend on renewables, and that’s natural gas, coal and nuclear."
He added that the federal government has been "coming down hard" on nuclear and coal as sources of energy and that the state has an abundance of natural gas, which means it needs more power plants.
"We have to continue growing, and that's a major issue before us as we go into this next (legislative) session," Patrick said.
He also said the budget surplus is a bit of a misnomer because the state Legislature meets every other year, which means its passes a two-year budget. According to Patrick, the comptroller tells officials what the estimated revenues are for the coming budget years, which can sometimes lead to changes.
"So this isn't a surplus of money we have in the bank. What it is is what his projection is that we're going to have, and it's $27 billion higher than he projected in January of 2021," Patrick said.
Almost a third of the surplus already has been accounted for with an increased case load for Medicaid, property tax cuts, teacher pay raises and other expenditures, he said. Regardless, a "significant" portion of money would be left from the surplus that would be used for investments into long-term projects, he said.
"I wanna build out more mental health hospitals in the state, infrastructure in the state and other issues that are one-time 'cause you can't always count on it being there forever," Patrick said.
He echoed Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to use a portion of the surplus to reduce property taxes.
When Patrick was elected lieutenant governor in 2015, he said the state's homestead exemption was $15,000. He said he helped raise it to $40,000 and said he wants to take use the budget surplus to raise it to $55,000. Eventually, he wants to see homestead exemptions reach $100,000.
"The average home in Texas ... is about $300,000, so if we can take about $100,000 off the top you don't pay taxes on, that's a significant savings," he said.
Patrick on Tuesday also make a bus stop in Tyler.
Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.