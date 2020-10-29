The quiet was broken Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Tree High School Library, and the robots were to blame.
Pine Tree seventh-and eighth-grade students gathered for a robotics competition with high school students as judges and mentors. On Tuesday, fifth-and sixth-grade students competed.
The “Treacherous Trick-or-Treat” course had different Halloween-themed tasks for students to program their robots to complete, such as dumping plastic spiders into a cobweb or pushing “skulls” into a hole.
Seventh-grader Laney Schroeder has taken part in competitive robotics for a couple of years, and she said she enjoys programming the machines to move and follow commands.
“It’s really interesting that whenever you program it, it can do what you tell it to do almost exactly like you tell it to do,” she said. “I also enjoy just being able to go to a robotics class and program and then getting to come and compete against people to see who can get the most points. Group work is really fun for robotics.”
Many of the students, including Laney, had issues during the competition and had to stop to reprogram their robots.
The competitors have a minute-and-a-half to try and complete as many tasks as they can and earn a certain amount of points per task.
High school robotics teacher Samantha Szyvloski said teaching students perseverance is an important part of robotics.
“It’s definitely teaching them a ton of problem-solving skills, because you can program something and it may not work, so you tell them, ‘What are you doing to change that?’ “ she said.
The competition teaches the students to adapt and change to situations and improve instead giving up if it does not work the first time.
Szyvloski said having her high school students help mentor and guide the younger students really helps them improve their own skills and creates community to encourage younger students to continue in the program.
“They’ve learned how to use their robots, and now they’re turning around and teaching all the skills they’ve learned,” she said. “It becomes so much better for them. It’s all about making those connections so they can look forward to this when they get older.”