The Longview City Council has added an item to its scheduled meeting Thursday to consider a resolution denouncing a potential "white unity conference" in the city.
Mayor Andy Mack said Monday the city will not allow a hate group to come into the city "that would endanger our community."
"We would never allow that. While we cannot suppress the rights to free speech and free assembly, we can suppress unlawful gatherings associated with hate or potential harm to our community," Mack said. "We will do what we would always do, not just with this event but with any event that threatens our community."
An organization calling itself the Aryan Freedom Network is claiming to be planning a white supremacy event Sept. 25 in Longview. While a location was not provided, it is likely the rally would occur on private property.
Mack initially declined Friday to comment on the event, citing that its validity could not be verified. On Monday, Mack continued to describe it as a "non-verifiable event."
"This is a non-verifiable event that has breathed life into something that may or may not be happening. It's disappointing that we have jumped to this conclusion because our community has never waivered about how we feel about things," the mayor said. "We have been a strong community and we continue to be a strong community. We would never let something like that come into our city that would endanger our community."
He referenced a prior example of when the city took action related to white supremacy.
"About three years ago, we shut down a white supremacist who lived in Huntington Park," Mack recalled.
One of the national's foremost white supremacists, Earl P. Holt III, formerly resided in central Longview's Huntington Park neighborhood. He lived on Clarendon Street. Holt is no longer a Longview resident.
As 2015 president of the nonprofit Council of Conservative Citizens, Holt (who resided in Longview at the time) was connected with Dylann Roof. Roof was later convicted on federal charges in connection with a 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting in which nine people were killed.
Mack said white supremacist events will not be tolerated in Longview.
An agenda for Thursday's City Council meeting was originally posted on Friday. The agenda, at the time, did not contain an item about the resolution. The resolution was added, at the mayor's request, to the agenda on Monday.
The decision to add the item to Thursday's agenda came after community leaders called upon the city to take action in response to the possible event.
A copy of the proposed resolution says the advertisement for the Longview event contains racially charged language and "it appears that the group is a hate group and that the event is a white supremacist rally." The proposed resolution states the city finds the use of the city's name in connect with hate groups or events sponsored by such groups "offensive and detrimental to the city."
The city does not condone hate groups and condemns the "White Unity Conference" reportedly planned Sept. 25 in or near Longview by the Aryan Freedom Network, according to the proposed resolution. The city disapproves of and condemns the use of its name in connection with events or materials associated with such groups, the proposed resolution states.
According to the proposed resolution, the city demands that organizers of the event remove all references to the City of Longview from "any and all materials associated with said event and with said group."
The Longview City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jo Ann Metcalf Municipal Building, 300 W. Cotton St. in Longview.