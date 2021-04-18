KILGORE — After being forced to cancel this past year’s season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avalon Faire’s Adi DiShion is happy to be open for the festival’s sixth year.
“It feels marvelous to be back,” said DiShion, owner of the Kilgore Renaissance festival since 2015. “When the governor announced we were going to be opening up, we all jumped and screamed for joy. It was like, ‘Yes, we can make a living again!’ ”
The damp chill in the air Saturday didn’t stop visitors from wandering trails through the wooded area, visiting vendor booths and being entertained by jousting events, birds of prey shows and other acts.
“Somebody said, ‘What would Avalon be without the rain?’” said DiShion, joking. “And I said I don’t know, we haven’t tried it.”
DiShion said this season’s visitors will be greeted to a larger event, with 2 additional acres of land opened up to house even more vendors and two new bars added to the collection of vendors, artists, musicians and other performers.
Will and Lesley-Anne Williams of Longview visited the event Saturday for the first time as a family with their two children.
“My wife is into medieval studies, so she was like, ‘We need to go, we need to go!’ ” said Williams as his children made friends with King Arthur. “The kids love it. The variety is great — we’re having a great time.”
Each weekend of the 2021 season will have a theme. Tartans and Kilts is set April 24 and 25, with Fairies and Folklore on May 1 and 2. Return of the King Weekend is May 8 and 9, with a King’s Feast to commemorate the coronation of King Arthur. The season will close with The Viking Hordes on May 15 and 16.
“We will plunder and pillage and burn and we will have fun doing it,” said DiShion, laughing.
“Our goal is to make it a magical experience,” said added. “When you come in the gates, you get transported back to King Arthur’s time, and you forget all the worries of the real world and you just come in, get lost and have fun.”