The city of Longview has big plans in the coming years for several highly traveled roads as well as the Maude Cobb complex.
Those projects are included among a five-year Capital Improvement Program list approved earlier this month by the City Council.
That list includes six projects for 2023 that total about $3.3 million, while the 2023-27 CIP list has 78 projects with an estimated price tag of about $123.4 million.
Funding for projects beyond 2023 hasn't been identified and could come from numerous sources.
City Engineer Alton Bradley previously said CIP projects are scored using a scale based on urgency and priority. He also cited several city departments' master plans and studies for how the Capital Improvements Program was prepared.
One of those plans is the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization's Regional Thoroughfare Plan 2045.
It focuses on preparing for the future by addressing key factors of traffic and transportation within the city. Data such as traffic volumes, level of service, crash data, congestion and more are considered when planning for future demand.
By considering projected population and employment growth, the plan is able to identify areas that may be prone to increased use.
Two potential projects identified in the CIP list beyond 2023 that were pulled from the thoroughfare plan include the extension of Bill Owens Parkway and widening of Dundee Road.
The Dundee widening has one of the heftiest price tags on the long-term list, estimated to cost more than $8.3 million. In the thoroughfare plan, Dundee is identified as a transit corridor, among others, that does not operate at acceptable operational conditions.
The CIP list details a plan to improve Dundee and reconstruct it to four lanes from Gilmer Road to Pine Tree Road.
The planned expansion of Bill Owens Parkway is estimated to cost more than $7.7 million. In the thoroughfare plan, Bill Owens is one of the roads that was identified as having higher crash density.
The CIP list shows a plan to extend Bill Owens north from Spring Hill Road to Graystone Road.
The Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex's master plan also was utilized to identify potential projects on the long-term CIP list. The Maude Cobb plan includes a study on the Longview Rodeo Arena to determine if a roof should be installed and also notes major renovations, such as new grandstands, upgraded lighting and new public restrooms.
"In short, the Rodeo Arena is near to being completely renovated and in the best condition it has enjoyed in decades," the plan says. "The final component needed to assure the arena's competitive stance in the regional market is a cover or roof."
A roof for the arena is estimated to cost more than $5.3 million, according to the CIP list.
Another project taken from the Maude Cobb master plan is a plan to demolish and replace the ag pavilion-Harvest Festival Barn at an estimated cost of more than $1.9 million.
The pavilion, built in 1966, is described by structural engineers as being in "poor" condition.
"The roofs of two halves of the structure join in a valley gutter that only marginally mitigates rainwater draining into this part of the building. Location and placement of equipment and special use areas in the building is erratic and inefficient, because they were added piecemeal as various additions were ‘tacked’ onto the original structure," according to the plan.
The CIP list also details plans to build a new foundation and 30,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building. The description states the building would include walkways, wash bay, livestock pens and fencing. Lighting, power and fire protection also would be included.
Other road projects identified on the long-term CIP list are:
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard improvements: Reconstruct the road from Cotton Street to Estes Parkway "for an enhanced pedestrian environment" at an estimated cost of $3.85 million.
Green Street improvements: Reconstruct the street from Cotton Street to Mobberly Avenue "for an enhanced pedestrian environment" at an estimated cost of $3.3 million.
Silver Falls Road widening: Reconstruct the road to four lanes from U.S. 80 to Birch at an estimated cost of $7.11 million.
Airline Road improvements: Reconstruct and widen the road to four lanes from Hollybrook Drive to Loop 281 at a cost of $7.05 million.