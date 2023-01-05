The city of Longview has repaired one malfunctioning warning siren and is awaiting parts to repair another.
Routine tests in December discovered siren No. 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center, 201 E. Hawkins Parkway, wasn't sounding or rotating, and siren No. 13 at Fire Station No. 5, 102 W. Niblick St., was having radio complications.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city has a contract with a third-party vendor, Mobile Communications America, that services the sirens and provides repairs.
"According to our siren contractor, siren No. 2 has been fully repaired and is back in service," he said.
The work on that siren included installation of a new motor and radio, he added.
Siren No. 13 is awaiting a new motor, and there is no estimated completion date, Yeakley said. He added that the motor has been ordered, but a delivery day has not been provided.
While there is a cost for parts associated with the siren repair, estimates for maintenance work are included in the city's annual budget, Yeakley said.
"We do not have a specific invoice for the siren repair; it comes after the fact, so I don't have the dollar amount for the parks specifically for this siren at this time," he said.
Essentially, invoices for sirens No. 2 and No. 13 won't be available until after the work is complete.
Twenty warning sirens are spread out across Longview with tests scheduled at noon the first Wednesday of every month. To view a map of locations, go to tinyurl.com/2pcck3tz .
The city encourages residents to sign up for emergency alerts via call or text through the Smart911 system. The system, by RAVE Mobile Safety, was implemented in 2020 and replaced the CodeRED system the city previously used.
The service is offered in partnership with the East Texas Council of Governments, which provides access to the system for cities and counties in the region.
To sign up for alerts or for more information, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Smart911 .