An almost three-hour incident Saturday morning involving Longview police, firefighters and SWAT officers ended with a man in custody on an arson charge.
At 8:09 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home in the 200 block of East Birdsong Street for a mental health issue.
According to police, the adult son of the resident was having a violent episode, was bleeding from a self-inflicted cut to the leg and had broken multiple windows in the home with a baseball bat.
Upon arrival, officers learned the man had multiple knives in his possession and access to a firearm, police said. The Longview SWAT and negotiations teams were called to assist.
At one point during negotiations, officers smelled natural gas coming from the residence and saw the man grab a gas can from the porch and take it inside, causing officers to be concerned he may be suicidal. The Longview Fire Department also was called to assist.
Shortly after 10:50 a.m., officers began seeing flames inside the residence. The man exited the front door, at which point the SWAT team was able to take him into custody, according to police. Longview firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire.
The man, who had not been identified by police, was transported to the hospital for treatment and then to the Gregg County Jail where he will face charges of arson and other existing warrants.
