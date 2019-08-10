A nearly three-hour incident involving Longview police, firefighters and SWAT officers ended with a man in custody on an arson charge.
At 8:09 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home at 200 E. Birdsong on a mental health issue.
According to police, the adult son of the resident was having a violent episode, was bleeding from a self-inflicted cut to the leg, and had broken multiple windows in the home with a baseball bat.
Due to the odd behavior, the family left the residence and called police.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the man had multiple knives in his possession and access to a firearm, police said. The Longview SWAT and Negotiations teams were called in to assist.
At one point during negotiations, officers smelled the odor of natural gas coming from the residence and saw the man grab a gas can from the porch and take it inside, causing officers to be concerned he may be suicidal. The Longview Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.
Shortly after 10:50 a.m., officers began seeing flames coming from inside the residence. The man exited the front door, at which point the SWAT team was able to take him into custody, according to police. Longview Fire immediately began extinguishing the fire.
The man, who had not been identified by police, was transported to the hospital for treatment and then to the Gregg County Jail where he will face charges of arson and other existing warrants.