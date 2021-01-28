A man was arrested Thursday outside of Kilgore in connection to the death of a Henderson man, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Demarcus Lenard Lewis, 25, was arrested by deputies at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and was charged with capital murder. He was held Thursday in the Rusk County Jail on $1.5 million bond.
Clarence “Scott” Reneau of Henderson was killed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of CR 423, also known as Alford Dairy Road.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said previously that Reneau’s body was found at a business called Texas Best Music.
“We would like to thank the Rusk County D.A.'s Office, Henderson P.D., Smith County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Office, and Nacogdoches SWAT for assisting in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We send our condolences and prayers to the Reneau family during this tragic time in their lives.”
Valdez said Wednesday that he could not divulge the specifics of why the case is considered a capital murder. However, he said a felony also was committed, which elevates the murder charge.
“This is an ongoing case and we are not at liberty to discuss details,” Valdez said in the sheriff’s office Facebook post. “Thank you to our community for all the calls and messages of support during this investigation. As your sheriff, I couldn't be more proud of the 25 non-stop hours that our Criminal Investigation Division worked from the first 911 call until Lewis' arrest!”