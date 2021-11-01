A 55-year-old man was arrested early Monday after police say he assaulted and robbed a man in a Longview Walmart parking lot.
Oscar Wright Jr. was arrested Monday morning and charged with felony robbery. He remained jailed Monday afternoon with bond not yet set, according to online jail records.
Police responded at about 6:40 a.m. to a robbery call in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, 2440 Gilmer Road. Police were told a man, later identified as Wright, assaulted a person in the parking lot and demanded the victim’s keys and money.
Officers found Wright’s vehicle in the 3600 block of Gilmer Road.
“This is an active investigation with the detectives still gathering information and more charges may be filed,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.