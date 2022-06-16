Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the February 2021 shooting death of another man in Longview.
Demetrius Alvester Armstrong was booked Wednesday evening into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $500,000.
Armstrong was arrested on a warrant out of the 188th District Court.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Armstrong’s arrest was in connection with the Feb. 1, 2021, fatal shooting of DeMarcus Else of Longview.
Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. that day to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the victim, identified as Else, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.