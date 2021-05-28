A Longview man accused of murder and possession of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 99 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
Johnny Len Kellogg, 49, stood trial this week on a charge of failure to comply with sex-offender registration requirements. He was found guilty Wednesday in the 124th District Court.
The jury heard arguments for an enhanced sentence Thursday before breaking for the night around 7:30 p.m. Jurors reconvened Friday morning before deciding on a maximum sentence of 99 years.
It was the third time Kellogg failed to register as a sex offender, Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Brendan Guy said Thursday during closing arguments of the sentencing phase of the trial.
Police previously said Kellogg is from Louisiana, but jail records list his address as the Globe Inn motel on East Marshall Avenue in Longview, which has been demolished.
Kellogg was convicted of sexual battery/indecency with a child by contact in 2005, according to information presented during his trial.
“This defendant was in his 30s when he committed that sexual battery,” Guy said, adding that the victim was 6 years old. “An adult man cannot be allowed to sexually touch children. That just cannot happen.”
Since then, Kellogg failed to resister as a sex offender twice in Louisiana, according to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.
“Registration laws are how we monitor these offenders when they are out of prison,” Guy said. “It’s how we know that they’re not working around children. This defendant is not complying with those laws. He won’t tell us where he is voluntarily.”
Kellogg also was convicted in 1989 in Louisiana of attempted armed robbery, according to information presented in court.
Kellogg has gone by several names over the years, including “George Purland” when he was initially arrested in June 2018 in Gregg County.
Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Elissa Hugman presented evidence that an email account linked to a phone believed to have belonged to Kellogg was listed under another name.
During sentencing Thursday, jurors saw images and a video found on what was believed to be Kellogg’s phone. The images and video depicted sexual abuse of children, including an image involving a toddler.
“I know that the evidence that was presented today was a difficult scene,” defense attorney Alex Tyra told jurors. “I doubt anybody here enjoyed that one bit and was probably upset by that, as was I. Nobody likes that. Nobody should watch it. But I’m going to ask you to step back from any initial emotions that you had when you saw that evidence and look at objectively what was presented as to whether or not those were proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and whether or not you should consider them in sentencing this case.”
Tyra reminded the jury that Kellogg was not being tried this week on the child pornography and murder charges.
Kellogg is charged with killing Johnny Quentin Miller, 44, of Longview in May 2018 before setting fire to a duplex. Kellogg’s wife told police in initial reports that Miller had made advances toward her and then tried to rape her after inviting the couple to his home for dinner.
She told investigators that she and Kellogg got Miller off of her and Kellogg took him to the back room of Miller’s duplex in the 1700 block of Loring Lane.
Kellogg is then accused of setting fire to the duplex.
An autopsy showed Miller’s cause of death as strangulation, and investigators believe Kellogg took items from the duplex and set it on fire before leaving in Miller’s van.
Tyra said there is no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Kellogg stole the vehicle or the items. Kellogg is accused of attempting to pawn and sell items taken from the house, including a TV and laptop.
Hugman argued that Kellogg believes himself to be above the law.
“This man, this unregistered sex offender, this pedophile, he hasn’t earned another chance,” Hugman said. “He hasn’t earned another chance to be in our community. He hasn’t earned the chance to be in the free world. He doesn’t deserve to be in the space that you share with your friends and family. With your children. You’re not taking anything away from him. He’s been working up to this for a very long time.”