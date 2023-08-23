A Tuesday evening fire at a Longview home led to the arrest of a man on an arson charge, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to 1600 Alpine Road.
"When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire conditions with the possibility of a victim still inside the structure," the department said in a statement. "Crews made an initial interior fire attack in conjunction with a primary search for a victim. Once the person who was thought to be in the structure was located in a detached garage a defensive attack was initiated due to the instability of the structure, which later suffered a partial roof collapse."
The person found in the detached garaged was arrested by the deputy fire marshal with the assistance of Longview police, the department said.
Jail records indicate Robert Haats, 32, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday and charged with arson of building/habitat/vehicle reckless cause damage.
He remained Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail, and bond had not been set.
One firefighter was treated on the scene for a burn injury but did not require transport to a medical center, the department said.