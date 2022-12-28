A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.
He was arrested on warrants issued by the 188th District Court on Dec. 23 in relation to the killing of 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview, who died following a shooting at Waffle House on East Loop 281 in Longview. An unidentified woman also was injured in the shooting.
"(Officers) are still actively investigating it even though they made an arrest," police spokesman Brandon Thornton said. "We located him yesterday evening. We arrested him last night when we served those two warrants."
The death was the 12th homicide of the year in Longview, which is the most in the city since 14 were recorded in 2016 and 15 were recorded in 2015.
It was also the third homicide in Longview in less than a week.
It's not the first time LaGarde has been jailed in Gregg County.
In 2019 he was one of three teens arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. He was charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm. Gregg County jail records show he's been arrested multiple times on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft of a firearm.