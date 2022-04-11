A Gilmer man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for stealing copper wire from an Upshur County substation, causing it to catch fire and loser power.
Christopher Dean Robertson, 35, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief, according to a statement from Upshur County District Attorney Bill Byrd’s office. Robertson was sentenced Monday to 50 years and additional 10 years due to his prior criminal history.
Deputies responded on Sept. 1 to Bluebird and Venters roads and found copper ground wire cut and two regulators burned with smoke still rising from them, according to Byrd. Cigarettes and “other items” led officers to identify Robertson as a suspect.
Neighbors also gave officers a description of a “suspicious vehicle” near the substation.
Byrd said Robertson was taken into a custody on a warrant and that he later confessed. He also said he hopes the sentence “sends a message to anyone else thinking about committing a crime like this."