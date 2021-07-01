A 34-year-old man was sentenced this week in an Upshur County courtroom to eight years in prison for injuring his toddler daughter.
Matthew Reid injured the child during a visitation at his parents' home outside Gilmer, according to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office.
"While changing her diaper, he stated to the child’s mother that the child would not cooperate so he spanked her two times," the DA's office said. "He told the mother through text messages he should not have done it and sent a photograph that showed the result of the beating to her buttocks. However, when the mother came for her child, she saw that her daughter was bruised in her private area, lower back and leg with not only bruising, but split skin."
Reid later was arrested and charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
Evidence was produced in court that showed Reid broke the femur of his other child, who was 3 days old at the time, while changing her diaper in 2012, according to the DA's office.
"This offense occurred in a neighboring county where the defendant was prosecuted for a misdemeanor and placed on two years of probation," the DA's office said. "He was ordered to complete parenting classes, anger intervention classes and other classes that the defendant stated in court he 'did not take them seriously." With this case being handled as a misdemeanor, the state could not use it to enhance punishment although those witnesses were called in trial."
The state was represented by Upshur County DA Billy Byrd with Visiting Judge Becky Simpson presiding in the 115th District Court.