An Oklahoma man was indicted this week on a charge related to a January car crash in Gregg County in which a 2-year-old child was seriously injured.
Romero Lavon Willis-Sampson, 23, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
According to court documents, troopers responded to a crash at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at FM 1844 and Apple Road. Willis-Sampson was identified as the driver of a vehicle with a front passenger and a child in the back seat of the vehicle.
“The child appeared to have sustained an injury to the face, due to being unsecured in the back seat of the vehicle,” the arrest warrant said. The child was transported to a hospital.
“Upon my arrival, I detected the odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle,” court documents said. “An open container of beer that still had fresh liquid in it was found on the floorboard of the driver side, and one mixed alcoholic beverage in the center console area.”
Willis-Sampson was given standard field sobriety tests and deemed not to be intoxicated.
A witness at the scene told troopers that Willis-Sampson was driving 80 to 90 mph when passing her in a no passing zone and he was driving aggressively.
“The witness stated that it looked like a domestic incident was going on inside of the vehicle,” court documents said.
When the vehicle was loaded onto a wrecker, the DPS trooper offered Wallis-Sampson a ride. He told the trooper he wanted to go home, and the trooper took him there.
The trooper then drove to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview to meet with the passenger and the child. The 2-year-old child was not in stable condition and was flown to a Dallas medical center for treatment.
“The nurse also stated that the front passenger (mother of child/ girlfriend) made a statement to her stating that Romero verbalized that he was going to purposely flip the vehicle,” court documents said. “Another worker from GSMC came forward and stated that the passenger told her that Romero had specifically said that he was not going to slow down and will flip the vehicle over.”
The passenger said they were driving from a friend’s house early that morning and arguing. She said she called 911 while Willis-Sampson was driving recklessly just moments before crashing.
On Feb. 1, troopers contacted Dallas Children’s Hospital to find out the extent of the child’s injuries.
“The child suffered from swelling of the brain, left front skull fracture, left front orbital fracture, and a fractured tibia and fibula,” court documents said.
The arrest warrants for reckless driving and reckless injury to a child causing serious bodily injury were issued March 2 from the 307th District Court. Willis-Sampson was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Nov. 23 and is held on bonds totaling $18,500.