A man was killed early Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
In a statement, Valdez said a deputy at about 1:26 a.m. made a traffic stop near Texas 64 and CR 4125, south of New London, “and an officer involved shooting occurred during the stop.”
A man was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, he said.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave, per office policy, “pending the conclusion of this incident,” Valdez said.
Valdez did not release the name of the man who was killed or of the deputy. He also did not say what happened during the traffic stop that led to gunfire.
The Texas Rangers were called to investigate.
“We would ask for prayers for all involved,” Valdez said.