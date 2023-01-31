A Tyler man has pleaded guilty in a January 2022 drunken-driving wreck near Longview that killed two children.
Hayden Malone, 22, was sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle as well as 10 years each on two counts of intoxication assault.
The sentences will run concurrently, according to 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Malone on Jan. 13, 2022, shortly after responding to a crash on Texas 149 in Lakeport involving Malone’s vehicle and another car.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Malone’s arrest, one trooper found “numerous open alcoholic beverages” in Malone’s car after the wreck. Another trooper “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from” him.
Witnesses told troopers that Malone had been driving recklessly before the crash by exceeding the speed limit, weaving around other cars and running a stop sign, according to the court documents. He admitted to drinking and provided a breath specimen that was over the legal limit.
Malone told DPS troopers that he often drinks and drives but that he “knows his limits” and that he knew he made a mistake. He also said he was running late for work and was driving faster than 90 mph and that he “fell asleep” before the crash because of a lack of sleep.
Two boys, ages 2 and 5 months, died from injuries received in the crash, and a 4-year-old girl and 26-year-old man were injured.