A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records.
Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
Johnson's trial is set Feb. 20.
Information about Anderson's sentence was not available Thursday.
Kenney, 35, was stabbed in front of her home Sept. 2, 2021. According to her obituary, Kenney died the following day.
Anderson was booked Sept. 3 and Johnson was booked the next day into the Gregg County Jail, with $1 million bond set for each.
Kilgore police investigated the incident. According to the arrest warrant and criminal complaint, detectives responded to a call the night of Kenney's death in the 1400 block of Miles Boulevard.
Kenney was found lying “on the front porch with blood surrounding her head.” There was blood in the driveway leading toward the body. She had multiple cuts and puncture wounds.
Kenney’s sister told police she had lived with Kenney since January. At about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 2, 2021, the woman arrived home with her 4-year-old daughter, and the two were the only people home at the time, according to police documents. She put her daughter to bed and went to the bathroom to get ready to shower.
The woman heard a loud boom and a gasp, which she believed to be Kenney tripping on the porch and hitting the door.
She told investigators that because the light on the porch is kept off that she and her sister often trip and hit the door. But after about five minutes, she had not heard the door open.
“(She) stated she walked to the front door and looked out of the window in the door and observed (Kenney's) car parked in the driveway, but did not see (her),” court documents said. “(She) advised she turned the porch light on and could see (Kenney) laying on the porch and blood to be around her."
The woman called 911 and tried to feel for a pulse.
Detectives asked the woman if Kenney had any issues with anyone.
“She was having issues with her ex-boyfriend, Kendall Johnson,” court documents said. “(She) stated after the breakup, Kendall Johnson would call and message La’Shekia Kenney asking to mend the relationship and when this would not work, he would threaten suicide.”
Police contacted Johnson in Tyler, and he agreed to speak with police and consented to a police search of his cellphone.
Documents showed GPS data indicated Johnson was in Kilgore around the time of Kenney’s death, and a forensic search of Johnson’s SUV yielded possible blood evidence.
Johnson told police he went to the University of Texas at Tyler campus bfore travelling to Kilgore and picking up Anderson at a clothing store.
“Johnson stated that he was venting to Calvin Anderson about La’Shekia Kenney breaking his heart and Calvin Anderson stated he was going to ‘fix her,’” court documents said.
The two drove to Kenney’s home.
When the pair got to Kenney’s house, Anderson told Johnson to let him out of the vehicle, documents show. Johnson said Anderson returned to the vehicle and admitted to stabbing Kenney.
Kilgore police requested surveillance video from the clothing store in Kilgore, and Anderson was seen leaving at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and “changing into all dark clothing.”