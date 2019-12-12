Allen Lamont Sutton Jr. has pleaded not guilty to a murder solicitation charge connected to the 2016 kidnapping and death of a pregnant Kilgore woman.
Sutton entered the plea to criminal solicitation to commit capital murder in Gregg County's 188th District Court on Friday.
Sutton already is serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case of Sheryia Grant, who was reported missing from Kilgore on Aug. 20, 2016, when she was eight months pregnant.
Sutton was summoned from Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson under a bench warrant from Gregg County. He remained held Monday in the Gregg County Jail.
According to a grand jury indictment, Sutton is accused of asking, commanding or attempting to induce a man to murder Grant.
No hearings have been set in the matter.