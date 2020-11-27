A man was shot and killed early Friday at a "party event" at a home in the Harrison County part of Longview, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.
At 12:05 a.m. Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a shooting at a residence on Whitehurst Drive near the intersection of Loop 281 and Interstate 20.
A male victim with a gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office did not release the name of the victim Friday.
Separately, a Longview police officer responded to the residence as well, and during a separate incident, the officer sustained a broken ankle while assisting Harrison County deputies in an arrest.
Devin Lloyd was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant in that incident. He was held Friday in the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $103,000.