A new business rolled into town recently — but it wasn’t a food truck.
Gilmer native Kim Callaway opened a mobile barber shop, Barber on the Spot, earlier this month along U.S. 259 North in front of Hyundai of Longview to offer her services.
Visitors who enter her simple, white trailer will find a smiling Callaway in front of an industrial brick background with accent street lamps and a single metal framed barber’s chair with brown leather cushioning.
“I want this to be a place that is welcoming to men, a different kind of environment — somewhere people want to be,” Callaway said. “I like to get to know my customers and become their friend, and I just want to give them a cool place to go.”
With seven years of experience as a barber at Longview’s Perfect Cuts, Callaway got the idea for a mobile barber shop from a customer who said he had seen a similar business in Dallas. She began researching and thought it could be a new business model to offer in Longview.
Callaway is relying on a loyal customer base and social media for advertising. She said she is off to a good start.
Longtime customer Luis Castanon, who visited Callaway on Wednesday for a haircut, said he is supportive of her plans to strike out on her own and bring a new type of business model to the profession.
“She is really good at what she does,” he said. “Not everyone can cut my style of hair how I want it, but she is good at what she does.”
Callaway she said she would like to expand in the future to meet customers in their neighborhoods. And when more events are again permitted, she would like to bring her trailer to the crowds.
“I can pull up outside your house or outside your business.I mean I can do it all,” said Callaway, who accepts walk-up clients at her daily location but recommends an appointment.
She said her favorite aspect of the job is her customers.
“I enjoy meeting people and making them feel good about themselves once they see the finished product,” she said.
To stay up to date on Callaway’s location or to contact her, visit facebook.com/Barberonthespot .