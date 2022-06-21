Local businesses and residents will have the opportunity to participate in a national day of service this week.
Greater Longview United Way's annual Day of Action is set for Friday in conjunction with United Way chapters across the country during the month of June.
Executive Director Evan Dolive said the day offers residents and local businesses a chance to make a visible impact in the community.
"Some of our agencies need work projects done and some just need supplies or things to ensure that their program(s) can continue to run, and so we just provide that opportunity for people in the Gregg County area to support," Dolive said.
Residents, teams and local businesses can participate in the day by either signing up for a small project or collecting donation items for the nonprofit's many partner agencies.
According to Dolive, the day is a way to give back to the many local agencies that provide consistent support and services to the community.
"They give so much, and now we can give back to them," Dolive said.
Some of the volunteer projects include a landscaping project for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, interior painting for the same venue, backpack distribution for the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and others.
Numerous partner agencies are in need of supplies for daily operations including The Salvation Army of Longview, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, East Texas Literacy Council, The Martin House Children's Advocacy Center, Longview Community Ministries and more.
Basic items that can be collected and donated include cleaning products, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, crayons, coloring books, pens, pencils, paper plates, tissues and more.
Donations can be dropped off anytime during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday) at the main office at 301 S. Fredonia St.
According to the nonprofit, volunteers are set to meet at the GLUW office at 8 a.m. Friday for a proclamation, donation drop-offs, breakfast and pictures. Afterward, individuals and teams will be sent to the agency they signed up to assist and "the work will begin."
"There's a lot of work that needs to be done," Dolive said. "As the old saying goes, 'many hands make light work.' "
Find a full list of volunteer opportunities, to sign or for more about specific donation needs, visit longviewunitedway.org/dayofaction .