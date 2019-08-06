Longview residents wanting to submit items into a time capsule during the city's upcoming 150th birthday have until March 1.
Members of the city's Historic Preservation Commission agreed Tuesday to the deadline and other parameters for the capsule, including that it will be buried in a grassy area of Eastman Plaza in front of the Longview Public Library next spring.
Commissioners have discussed possible locations and guidelines ever since they agreed to managing the time capsule component of Longview 150, a celebration of the city's 1870 founding that will be held next year from January until May.
The capsule will be rectangular in shape measuring 36 inches by 34 inches by 11 inches, Commission Chairman Jim Cogar said.
Commissioners have set a private fundraising goal of $3,000 to afford the capsule — expected to cost almost $2,600 — plus taxes, shipping and incidental costs of preservation materials for any unexpected items.
Menus from locally owned restaurants, aerial maps, local business information and magazines or flyers are among the items already suggested by commissioners to be placed in the capsule.
Guidelines include menus of restaurants that have been in business at least 10 years, though commissioners said some flexibility could be allowed.
"We decided to put a 10-year limit on it because we felt like it could get very ugly, very fast," commissioner Meredith May said about people's desires to include items.
Cogar said he's already declined the fire chief's request to insert a firefighter hat because it likely won't fit into the capsule.
Another capsule idea mentioned Tuesday was a U.S. Department of Commerce consumer price index for the Longview area, so that people in 2120 can see the costs of a gallon of gas or the average home.
"That's the kind of stuff that will really be beneficial in 100 years," Cogar said.
City Planner Angela Choy volunteered for her department to handle storage and inventory of items for the capsule.
To learn more about the Longview 150 celebration, go to longviewtexas.gov/3577 .