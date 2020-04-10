JEFFERSON — The new executive director of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce said she aims to grow the chamber's membership and bring more visitors to Jefferson.
Tina Harris took over for outgoing Executive Director Kari Alexander in late February.
"I love Jefferson, and I enjoy working with businesses and doing what I can to help and promote them, while continuing to meet new people," Harris said this week.
Though most businesses in the tourist heavy town of Jefferson have been closed by shelter-in-place orders, Harris and the chamber have been doing what they can to help promote restaurants, grocery stores and service stations that have remained open by spreading the word online and on social media about their offered services.
“We’re trying to help them and keep them updated,” Harris said.
Once the pandemic’s social distancing guidelines are reduced and businesses are allowed to open again, Harris said it’s her intention to hit the ground running.
“I want to grow the chamber’s membership and work with our businesses and community to host more events to draw more visitors here,” she said.
The chamber has about 140 businesses in its organization as of February, Alexander previously said.
Harris said her most recent post before taking the Jefferson job was at an accounting firm in Shreveport, but before that, she worked as the Human Resources Director at Jefferson-based Norbord.
“I’m originally from Louisiana but have lived in Marshall for about seven years now, and I worked at Norbord years ago,” she said. “That’s when I fell in love with Jefferson, and I’m excited to now be working back in East Texas closer to home and my family.”
While many of the chamber’s spring and early summer events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Harris said she is looking forward to this fall when some of the organization’s events might be able to be carried out without a hitch.
The chamber has an updated list on its website and Facebook page of open businesses in Jefferson.
The chamber’s website can be found at www.jefferson-texas.com/ , and its Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/jeffersontexaschamber/ .