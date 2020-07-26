From staff and wire reports
Marion County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, while the 14th such fatality was recorded in Smith County.
Gregg County gained 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, while Rusk County reported 28 new infections.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s total is at 1,250 cases. Recoveries were unchanged Saturday at 240, and the death count remained at 17.
Harris said 5,213 total tests had been administered in the county as of Saturday, with 3,722 negative results and 241 results pending.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said his county was notified of two more coronavirus cases Saturday along with the five new fatalities. His county’s cumulative count is at 116 with 33 recoveries.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” LaFleur said in a statement. “May God be with their families in their grief.”
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported late Friday that the 28 new cases have raised the county’s total to 246 to go along with 124 recoveries and three deaths.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported 22 more virus cases in his county for a total of 1,200 and 843 recoveries.
“If we look at the difference of 357, this is not trending favorably yet,” he said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see more and more people wearing masks to protect each other. I’m hoping we begin to see a downturn within a couple of weeks.”
And NET Health on Saturday confirmed Smith County’s 14th COVID-19-related death, a 66-year man in Tyler.
Statewide, the number of reported coronavirus cases surpassed 375,000 on Saturday, and state health officials reported 168 more deaths due to COVID-19.
State health officials reported 8,112 newly confirmed cases of the the virus from Friday to bring the total reported to 375,846 and said the death toll stood at 4,885.
The number of new confirmed cases has now declined for four straight days, and there has been a steady decline in reported cases from the record 10,791 reported July 14. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Health officials reported 9,827 people hospitalized, down from 10,036 reported Friday, but noted that hospitalization numbers are incomplete during a transition to comply with new federal reporting requirements.