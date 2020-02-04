American country music star Mark Chesnutt will headline this year’s 4th of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration, the city of Longview announced today.
Chesnutt has had 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-ten singles, four platinum and five gold records, according to his website. His hits include “Too Cold at Home,” “Brother Jukebox” and “I’ll think of something.”
Jon stork will open for Chesnutt at the city’s annual July 4 celebration at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex.
According to his website, Stork was raised on the coastal plains of Texas and has shared the stage with artist such as Aaron Watson and Josh Ward.
The Fireworks & Freedom Celebration includes free outdoor concerts, a vendor hall and concessions in the Longview Exhibit Center. Food trucks and activities, including a patriotic pup fashion show, will be available prior to the fireworks show, scheduled to begin at about 9:30 p.m.