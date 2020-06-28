Marshall commissioners have approved a contract for the next phase of the city’s new animal shelter project.
The design/build contract awarded to Berry and Clay Construction of Rusk was approved this past week and is for the development, design and construction of the facility.
The contract has an amendment that a guaranteed maximum price for the project will be determined once the design is completed.
City Manager Mark Rohr said an additional safeguard would require the construction company to pay $1,000 every day it goes over the timeline.
“We are hoping to avoid cost overruns and an open ended timeline for the completion of the project,” said City Attorney Scott Rectenwald.
The company has two months to work on the design. After two months, the project will be brought back before city commissioners for approval, and once it is given approval, construction will last for eight months.