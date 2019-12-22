Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr said this past week that the city is considering another location on Marshall ISD-owned property and just west of the junior high school on Travis Street for a new animal shelter
In November, Rohr received approval from city commissioners to hire Shelter Planners of America to assist the city in the design process of the project at a cost of $45,950.
City officials have said property at 3215 Karnak Highway is targeted for the shelter, although they have said another location is a possibility.
The costs for construction of the new shelter is estimated at $1.2 million with a size of 7,000 square feet.
This project has been in the works for many years, according to former interim city manager Jack Redmon, who previously said the city started working on a new animal shelter project in 2012.
Harrison County commissioners approved giving $250,000 earlier this month to the project.