Marshall ISD Superintendent and recent Region 7 Superintendent of the Year Jerry Gibson has been named the lone finalist for the superintendent position at Galveston ISD.
Galveston ISD trustees Wednesday named Gibson their choice to lead their district’s about 7,000 students.
He is set to replace outgoing Galveston ISD Superintendent Kelli Moulton.
There is a required 21-day waiting period before Gibson can officially become the district’s new chief.
This summer, Gibson was named the Region 7 Education Service Center’s 2020 Regional Superintendent of the Year.
Marshall ISD trustees announced Thursday that they will immediately begin a superintendent search to replace Gibson, who has been superintendent since 2016.
“The board of trustees would like to thank Dr. Gibson for his service to Marshall ISD,” said Marshall ISD board President Brad Burris. “Dr. Gibson came to Marshall four-and-a-half years ago while the district was in a period of transition. As a result of his leadership, Marshall ISD has not only excelled but has charted a course to an exemplary school district.
“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and long hours he has served our students and our staff. We wish him and Tammy (Gibson) nothing but the best with this current opportunity to move closer to children and grandchildren in Galveston ISD.”
Gibson was hired in 2016 as a replacement for outgoing chief Marc Smith. Gibson came from Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD, where was superintendent for three years.
“As we have done in the past, the board will immediately begin the process of searching for our next superintendent,” Burris said. “Marshall ISD has made incredible strides over the past 10 years, and we are extremely excited about the future.”
In the past four years, Gibson has led the district through the construction of four new schools and the renovation of the high school and an elementary school as part of a $109.2 million bond package passed by voters in 2015.
Under Gibson’s leadership, the district also improved its Texas Education Agency campus ratings and district rating.