The Marshall Public Library has reopened for curbside services.
The library, at 300 S. Alamo Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have missed seeing our library friends, but the library closure was to safeguard our community,” said library Director Anna Lane. “Curbside services at this time will allow patrons to continue to meet their recreational, educational and information reading needs.”
To check out items, visit the “Quick Clicks” section at www.marshalltexas.net/departments/library to find the online catalog.
After clicking on the catalog icon, enter the library number and PIN to access an account.
If a PIN is not available, call the library for assistance.
During a search, click “Reserve This Item.” When an order is ready for curbside, the patron will receive a call from the library staff.
To receive curbside service of items, park on the east side of the library where the book drop is located.
For information, email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org or call (903) 935-4465.