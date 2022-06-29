A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he went onto a Harrison County investigator’s property, made verbal threats and refused to leave.
Jerry Guilliams, 43, was booked into Harrison County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, assault on a public servant and obstruction or retaliation, according to the sheriff’s office. Bond information on the charges was not available Wednesday afternoon.
According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was told at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday that an off-duty investigator was involved in a physical altercation at home “after being attacked by” Guilliams.
The investigator had handcuffed Guilliams “after a physical altercation” and before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement, Guilliams walked onto the property and demanded to speak to the investigator by name.
“Guilliams then began making verbal threats to the Investigator and became belligerent,” the statement said. “The Investigator instructed Guilliams multiple times to leave the property, but Guilliams refused to do so. As the Investigator attempted to detain Guilliams, he began assaulting him. The Investigator had to use force to restrain Guilliams successfully, and once restrained, the Investigator awaited for a Patrol unit to arrive.”
The statement said the investigator has had “multiple law enforcement interactions” with Guillliams but that they were all nonviolent.
"Today's law enforcement has enough stress while on duty,” Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said in the statement. “To have it continue at home is repulsive. ... This is an example of the continued sacrifices Peace Officers and their families make every day."